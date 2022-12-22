Edgar Chidavaenzi

'''Chidavaenzi''' made headlines in '''2013''' after the MDC-T’s [[Shepherd Mushonga]] lodged a complaint with the Electoral Court challenging the decision by [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (Zec) to accept '''Chidavaenzi''''s nomination papers for the [[Mazowe]] North parliamentary constituency despite his prior conviction for theft at [[Bindura]] Magistrate Court which carried a three year sentence. The sentence had an option for a fine and it is not clear whether he served jail time. <ref name="thi">Herbert Moyo, [http://www.theindependent.co.zw/2016/03/17/mp-chidavaenzi-found-dead/ BREAKING: MP Chidavaenzi found dead], '' The Independent, Published:17 Mar 2016 , Retrieved:18 Mar 2016 ''</ref>

In days that followed it was disclosed by his colleagues that he had suffered from diabetes and hypertension

On 17 March 2016, Chidavaenzi was found dead in a hotel in Harare. Early suspicion was that he could have succumbed to high blood pressure as he had often complained of the condition.<ref name="nd">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2016/03/17/3096224743931100/ Breaking: Mazowe North MP dies in hotel], ''NewsDay, Published:17 Mar 2016 , Retrieved:18 Mar 2016 ''</ref>

''' Death :''' ''' 17 March 2016 ''' , Chidavaenzi was found dead in a hotel in Harare. Early suspicion was that he could have succumbed to high blood pressure as he had often complained of the condition. <ref name="nd">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2016/03/17/3096224743931100/ Breaking: Mazowe North MP dies in hotel], ''NewsDay, Published:17 Mar 2016 , Retrieved:18 Mar 2016 ''</ref> In days that followed it was disclosed by his colleagues that he had suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

Chidavaenzi hit the headlines in 2013 after the MDC-T’s [[Shepherd Mushonga]] lodged a complaint with the Electoral Court challenging the decision by [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (Zec) to accept Chidavaenzi ' s nomination papers for the Mazowe North parliamentary constituency despite his prior conviction for theft at [[Bindura]] Magistrate Court which carried a three year sentence. The sentence had an option for a fine and it is not clear whether he served jail time.<ref name="thi">Herbert Moyo, [http : //www.theindependent.co.zw/2016/03/17/mp-chidavaenzi-found-dead/ BREAKING: MP Chidavaenzi found dead], '' The Independent, Published:17 Mar 2016 , Retrieved:18 Mar 2016 ''</ ref >

'''Edgar Chidavaenzi''' was a politician and member of [[Zanu PF]]. He was an Engineer by profession. He was found dead on ''' 17 March 2016 ''' in a Hotel in Harare. At the time of his death, ''' Chidavaenzi ''' was [[Mazowe]] North Member of [[Parliament]], a position he had been elected to in '''July 2013 ''' .

'''Edgar Chidavaenzi''' was a politician and member of the [[Zanu - PF]] party . He was an Engineer by profession. He was found dead on 17 March 2016 in a Hotel in Harare. At the time of his death, Chidavaenzi was [[Mazowe]] North Member of the National Assembly a position he had been elected to in the JUly 2013 parliamentary elections .

Edgar Chidavaenzi was a politician and member of Zanu PF. He was an Engineer by profession. He was found dead on 17 March 2016 in a Hotel in Harare. At the time of his death, Chidavaenzi was Mazowe North Member of Parliament, a position he had been elected to in July 2013.

Personal Details

Born: 19 September 1988.

Death: 17 March 2016, Chidavaenzi was found dead in a hotel in Harare. Early suspicion was that he could have succumbed to high blood pressure as he had often complained of the condition. [1] In days that followed it was disclosed by his colleagues that he had suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

School / Education

Tertiary: He held a degree from the University of Toronto.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mazowe North returned to Parliament:

Edgar Chidavaenzi of Zanu PF with 13 338 votes or 88.13 percent,

of Zanu PF with 13 338 votes or 88.13 percent, George Gwarada of MDC–T with 1 476 votes or 9.75 percent,

Olsen Mandizha of MDC–N with 209 votes or 1.38 percent,

1 other with 112 votes or 0.74 percent.

Total 15 135 votes

Events

Election Eligibility

Chidavaenzi made headlines in 2013 after the MDC-T’s Shepherd Mushonga lodged a complaint with the Electoral Court challenging the decision by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to accept Chidavaenzi's nomination papers for the Mazowe North parliamentary constituency despite his prior conviction for theft at Bindura Magistrate Court which carried a three year sentence. The sentence had an option for a fine and it is not clear whether he served jail time. [2]

Further Reading