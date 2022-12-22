Edgar Mbwembwe

Stephen Worsick, a [[Marondera]] white farmer is alleged to have reported Minister ''' Mbwembwe ''' for threatening to take the farm Worsick resides on and claims he was it issued by the government. The farmer is reported to have gone with the matter to the [[High Court]] of [[Zimbabwe]] seeking a protection order.<ref name="Newsday">{{cite web |author =Charles Laiton |date = July 12 , 2017 |title =Farmer seeks out protection from minister |publisher =News Day |url = https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/07/farmer-seeks-court-protection-minister|accessdate =October 10, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>

When [[Ray Kaukonde]] was ousted as chairperson of [[Mashonaland East]], Mbwembwe entered the race to succeed him against other Zanu-Pf bigwigs such as [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] and [[Aeneas Chigwedere]]. Mbwembwe lost to Matiza who was then Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland East before being replaced by Retired Brigadier-General [[Ambrose Mutinhiri]]. <ref name="My Zimbabwe">[http://www.myzimbabwe.co.zw/news/3605-most-recent-minister-to-be-fired-by-president-mugabe-speaks-out.html Most recent minister to be fired by President Mugabe speaks out], ''My Zimbabwe'', Published: July 8, 2015, Retrieved: September 11, 2015</ref> On September 11, 2015, Mbwembwe was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Stephen Worsick,a [[ Marondera]] white farmer is alleged to have reported Minister Mbwembwe for threatening to take the farm Worsick resides on and claims he was issued by the government.The farmer is reported to have gone with the matter to the [[High Court]] of [[Zimbabwe]] seeking a protection order.<ref name="Newsday">{{cite web |author =Charles Laiton |date = July 12 , 2017 |title =Farmer seeks out protection from minister |publisher =News Day |url = https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/07/farmer-seeks-court-protection-minister|accessdate =October 10, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chikomba]] East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his Junior or High School , or any tertiary education .

Edgar Mbwembwe was re-elected as the member of [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|parliament]] for Chikomba East in July 2013.<ref name = "Daily News">[http: / /www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2012/12/23/no-christmas-break-for-mps No Christmas break for MPs], ''Daily News'', Published: December 23, 2012, Retrieved: September 11, 2015,</ref> When [[Ray Kaukonde]] was ousted as chairperson of Mashonaland East, Mbwembwe entered the race to succeed him against other Zanu-Pf bigwigs such as Joel Biggie Matiza and [[Aeneas Chigwedere]]. Mbwembwe lost to Matiza who was then Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland East before being replaced by Retired Brigadier-General [[Ambrose Mutinhiri]].<ref name="My Zimbabwe">[http://www.myzimbabwe.co.zw/news/3605-most-recent-minister-to-be-fired-by-president-mugabe-speaks-out.html Most recent minister to be fired by President Mugabe speaks out], ''My Zimbabwe'', Published: July 8, 2015, Retrieved: September 11, 2015</ref> On September 11, 2015 , Mbwembwe was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs .

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

'''Edgar Nyasha Mbwembwe''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front|ZANU-PF]]. He is the member of [[Parliament]] for [[ Chikomba ]] East and the former Minister of [[Ministry of Environment, Tourism, Climate Change and Hospitality Industry| Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry ]] .

'''Edgar Nyasha Mbwembwe''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front|ZANU-PF]]. He is the member of parliament for Chikomba East constituency and the former Minister of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry.

Edgar Nyasha Mbwembwe is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of ZANU-PF. He is the member of Parliament for Chikomba East and the former Minister of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba East returned to Parliament:

Edgar Mbwembwe of Zanu PF with 7 456 votes or 71.15 percent,

of Zanu PF with 7 456 votes or 71.15 percent, Lovemore Kadenge of MDC–T with 2 445 votes or 23.33 percent,

Knowledge Mufudza of MDC–N with 493 votes or 4.70 percent,

1 other with 86 votes or 0.82 percent.

Total 10 480 votes

His re-elected was covered. [1]

When Ray Kaukonde was ousted as chairperson of Mashonaland East, Mbwembwe entered the race to succeed him against other Zanu-Pf bigwigs such as Joel Biggie Matiza and Aeneas Chigwedere. Mbwembwe lost to Matiza who was then Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland East before being replaced by Retired Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri. [2] On September 11, 2015, Mbwembwe was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Events

Farm Dispute

Stephen Worsick, a Marondera white farmer is alleged to have reported Minister Mbwembwe for threatening to take the farm Worsick resides on and claims he was it issued by the government. The farmer is reported to have gone with the matter to the High Court of Zimbabwe seeking a protection order.[3]



