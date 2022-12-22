Difference between revisions of "Edgar Mbwembwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
}}
}}
|−
'''Edgar Nyasha Mbwembwe''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front|ZANU-PF]]. He is the member of
|+
'''Edgar Nyasha Mbwembwe''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front|ZANU-PF]]. He is the member of for ChikombaEast and the former Minister of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry.
|−
==
|+
====
|+
|−
|+
=/
|+
No was , .
|−
==
|+
====
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
Stephen Worsick,a [[ Marondera]] white farmer is alleged to have reported Minister Mbwembwe for threatening to take the farm Worsick resides on and claims he was issued by the government.The farmer is reported to have gone with the matter to the [[High Court]] of [[Zimbabwe]] seeking a protection order.<ref name="Newsday">{{cite web |author =Charles Laiton |date = July 12 , 2017 |title =Farmer seeks out protection from minister |publisher =News Day |url = https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/07/farmer-seeks-court-protection-minister|accessdate =October 10, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Stephen Worsick, a [[Marondera]] white farmer is alleged to have reported Minister Mbwembwefor threatening to take the farm Worsick resides on and claims he was issued by the government. The farmer is reported to have gone with the matter to the [[High Court]] of [[Zimbabwe]] seeking a protection order.<ref name="Newsday">{{cite web |author =Charles Laiton |date = July 12 , 2017 |title =Farmer seeks out protection from minister |publisher =News Day |url = https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/07/farmer-seeks-court-protection-minister|accessdate =October 10, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 16:06, 22 December 2022
|Edgar Mbwembwe
Image Via: Chronicle
|Born
|Edgar Nyasha Mbwembwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
Edgar Nyasha Mbwembwe is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of ZANU-PF. He is the member of Parliament for Chikomba East and the former Minister of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba East returned to Parliament:
- Edgar Mbwembwe of Zanu PF with 7 456 votes or 71.15 percent,
- Lovemore Kadenge of MDC–T with 2 445 votes or 23.33 percent,
- Knowledge Mufudza of MDC–N with 493 votes or 4.70 percent,
- 1 other with 86 votes or 0.82 percent.
Total 10 480 votes
His re-elected was covered. [1]
When Ray Kaukonde was ousted as chairperson of Mashonaland East, Mbwembwe entered the race to succeed him against other Zanu-Pf bigwigs such as Joel Biggie Matiza and Aeneas Chigwedere. Mbwembwe lost to Matiza who was then Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland East before being replaced by Retired Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri. [2] On September 11, 2015, Mbwembwe was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Events
Farm Dispute
Stephen Worsick, a Marondera white farmer is alleged to have reported Minister Mbwembwe for threatening to take the farm Worsick resides on and claims he was it issued by the government. The farmer is reported to have gone with the matter to the High Court of Zimbabwe seeking a protection order.[3]
References
- ↑ No Christmas break for MPs, Daily News, Published: December 23, 2012, Retrieved: September 11, 2015,
- ↑ Most recent minister to be fired by President Mugabe speaks out, My Zimbabwe, Published: July 8, 2015, Retrieved: September 11, 2015
- ↑ Charles Laiton (July 12 , 2017). "Farmer seeks out protection from minister". News Day. Retrieved October 10, 2017. Check date values in:
|date=(help)