Difference between revisions of "Edgar Tekere"

During the armed struggle 2-Boy considered [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] a Mufana and prophesied to [[Robert Mugabe]] that Mnangagwa wanted his place, and if he didn’t kick him out he was going to throw him away. Mugabe laughed it off and took 2-Boy's words lightly as those by a man of the bottle, as 2-Boy was known to love his small Bols Bottle of Brandy he loved to carry in his jacket and take a swig or two.

Jelf road a 4.8 km road in Mutare would be renamed after 2-Boy by Mnangagwa’s Cabinet. During the armed struggle 2-Boy considered [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] a Mufana and prophesied to [[Robert Mugabe]] that Mnangagwa wanted his place, and if he didn’t kick him out he was going to throw him away. Mugabe laughed it off and took 2-Boy's words lightly as those by a man of the bottle, as 2-Boy was known to love his small Bols Bottle of Brandy he loved to carry in his jacket and take a swig or two.

From around '''2007''', '''Tekere''' began to sympathise with opposition movements such as the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] led by [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] which opposed his former party Zanu PF. In '''2009''', he was a guest at the MDC's 10th Anniversary in Harare. <ref name="gad">R. Ndhlovu, [http://mg.co.za/article/2011-06-10-hero-edgar-tekere-haunts-zanupf 'Hero' Edgar Tekere haunts Zanu-PF], "Mail and Guardian", published:10 Jun 2011,retrieved:2 Jul 2014"</ref> <br/>

From around '''2007''', '''Tekere''' began to sympathise with opposition movements such as the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] led by [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] which opposed his former party Zanu PF. In '''2009''', he was a guest at the MDC's 10th Anniversary in Harare.<ref name="gad">R. Ndhlovu, [http://mg.co.za/article/2011-06-10-hero-edgar-tekere-haunts-zanupf 'Hero' Edgar Tekere haunts Zanu-PF], "Mail and Guardian", published:10 Jun 2011,retrieved:2 Jul 2014"</ref> He also attended the Launch of [[Simba Makoni]]'s Mavambo Party.

'''Tekere''' wrote a book titled "A Lifetime of Struggle" which was published in '''2007'''. The book is an autobiography in which he portrays himself as a prototype nationalist who fought for nothing but the good of the people. <ref name="amazon">, [http://www.amazon.com/Edgar-Zivanai-Tekere/e/B001K88UN0 Books by Edgar Zivanai Tekere], "Amazon", retrieved:1 Jul 2014"</ref> He dedicated a large portion of his book articulating his political differences with Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF.<ref name="amazon"/>

'''Tekere''' wrote a book titled "A Lifetime of Struggle" which was published in '''2007'''. The book is an autobiography in which he portrays himself as a prototype nationalist who fought for nothing but the good of the people. <ref name="amazon">, [http://www.amazon.com/Edgar-Zivanai-Tekere/e/B001K88UN0 Books by Edgar Zivanai Tekere], "Amazon", retrieved:1 Jul 2014"</ref> He dedicated a large portion of his book articulating his political differences with Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF.<ref name="amazon"/>

Edgar Tekere - Gandanga Haridye Derere

Edgar Zivanai '2-Boy' Tekere was an early nationalist politician who played a crucial role in the liberation struggle. [1] Tekere was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980. He was a cabinet minister under Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF), and was thier Secretary General, and formed his own party, the Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM).

Personal Details

Born: 1 April 1937. Rusape. [2]

Spent much of his childhood in the Penhalonga area.

Marriage: To Ann Mujeni. They have two children, Farai Zachariah, and Maidei Pamela.

Death: Edgar Tekere died on 7 June 2011. After his death, he was declared a national hero and was buried at the National Heroes Acres. [3]

The grave of Edgar Tekere at the National Heroes Acre in Harare

School / Education

He attended St Augustine's Penhalonga school for his secondary education ,where he earned himself thee name '2boy' from his schoolmates due to his somewhat unruly character. [4]

Service / Career

His political career gathered momentum in the early 1960s when he joined ZAPU under the leadership of Joshua Nkomo. However, in 1962, Nkomo engaged in an initiative to get rid of his internal opponents resulted in him expelling Tekere together with Robert Mugabe, Enos Nkala and Ndabaningi Sithole.[4] On 8 August, 1963, Tekere helped found the Zimbabwe African National Union, or Zanu, in Rhodesia. The following year, the party was banned, and Tekere and Robert Mugabe, then the party’s secretary general, were jailed. He spent ten years at Wha Wha prison. [4] After their release in 1975, they crossed into Mozambique, with the help of Fr. Emmanuel Ribeiro and Moven Mahachi which had become a base for a guerrilla warriors. [5] Soon after independence, Tekere was appointed a cabinet minister. At the Independence celebrations in 1980, he personally invited the popular reggae icon Bob Marley to perform at Rufaro Stadium. [6]

Commandate 2Boy

Events

In the early 1980s, Tekere was involved in a murder case in which he, together with his seven body guards were accused of killing a white farmer. In the early 1990s Tekere fell out of Mugabe's favour when he began to oppose the newly adopted one party state ideology. [7] He was expelled from Zanu PF and formed his Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM) party. In 1995, he successfully contested the elections against Zanu PF and effectively averted the birth of a one party state in Zimbabwe. His defeat in the elections of 1995 ushered in his political demise which saw his departure from public life. [7]

Tekere wrote a book titled "A Lifetime of Struggle" which was published in 2007. The book is an autobiography in which he portrays himself as a prototype nationalist who fought for nothing but the good of the people. [8] He dedicated a large portion of his book articulating his political differences with Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF.[8]

From around 2007, Tekere began to sympathise with opposition movements such as the Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai which opposed his former party Zanu PF. In 2009, he was a guest at the MDC's 10th Anniversary in Harare. [9]

He also attended the Launch of Simba Makoni's Mavambo Party.



4.8 km Jelf Road Mutare

Jelf road a 4.8 km road in Mutare would be renamed after 2-Boy by Mnangagwa’s Cabinet.

Warned Mugabe about Mnangagwa

During the armed struggle 2-Boy considered Emmerson Mnangagwa a Mufana and prophesied to Robert Mugabe that Mnangagwa wanted his place, and if he didn’t kick him out he was going to throw him away. Mugabe laughed it off and took 2-Boy's words lightly as those by a man of the bottle, as 2-Boy was known to love his small Bols Bottle of Brandy he loved to carry in his jacket and take a swig or two.