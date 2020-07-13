Difference between revisions of "Edgar Tekere"

Edgar Tekere - Gandanga Haridye Derere

Edgar Zivanai '2-Boy' Tekere was a Zimbabwean nationalist politician who played a crucial role in the liberation struggle.[1] Tekere's reached the peak of his political career during the reign of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) party when he was a cabinet minister.

Background

Edgar Tekere was born on 1st. Of April 1937, and spent much of his childhood in the Penhalonga area of Mutare. He attended St Augustine's Penhalonga school for his secondary education ,where he earned himself thee name '2boy' from his schoolmates due to his somewhat unruly character.[2]

Political Life

His political career gathered momentum in the early 1960s when he joined ZAPU under the leadership of Joshua Nkomo. However, in 1962, Nkomo engaged in an initiative to get rid of his internal opponents resulted in him expelling the likes of Tekere together with Robert Mugabe, Enos Nkala and Ndabaningi Sithole.[2] On 8 August, 1963, Tekere helped found the Zimbabwe African National Union, or Zanu, in Rhodesia. The following year, the party was banned, and Tekere and Robert Mugabe, then the party’s secretary general, were jailed as Prime Minister Ian Smith’s government sought to crush demands for black majority rule. He spent ten years at Hwa Hwa prison.[2] After their release in 1975, they crossed into Mozambique, with the help of Fr. Emmanuel Ribeiro and Moven Mahachi which had become a base for a guerrilla warriors.[3] Soon after independence, Tekere was appointed a cabinet minister. At the Independence celebrations in 1980, he personally invited the popular reggae icon Bob Marley to perform at Rufaro Stadium.[4]

Commandate 2Boy





Post Independence Politics

In the early 1980s, Tekere was involved in a murder case in which he, together with his seven body guards were accused of killing a white farmer. In the early 1990s Tekere fell out of Mugabe's favour when he began to oppose the newly adopted one party state ideology.[5] He was expelled from the Zanu PF party and formed his Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM) party. In 1995, he successfully contested the elections against Zanu PF and effectively averted the birth of a one party state in Zimbabwe. His defeat in the elections of 1995 ushered in his political demise which saw his departure from public life.[5] Tekere wrote a book titled "A Lifetime of Struggle" which was published in 2007. The book is an autobiography in which he portrays himself as a prototype nationalist who fought for nothing but the good of the people.[6] He dedicated the bigger chunk of his book in articulating his political differences with Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF.[6]

From around 2007, Tekere began to sympathise with opposition movements such as the Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai which opposed his former party Zanu PF. In 2009, he was a guest at the MDC's 10th Anniversary in Harare.[7] He also attended the Launch of Simba Makoni's Mavambo Party.

Edgar Tekere

The grave of Edgar Tekere at the National Heroes Acre in Harare

Edgar Tekere died on 07 June 2011. After his death, he was declared a national heroe and was buried at the National Heroes Acres.[8]

4.8 km Jelf Road Mutare

Jelf road a 4.8 km road in Mutare would be renamed after 2-Boy by Mnangagwa’s Cabinet. During the armed struggle 2Boy considered Emmerson Mnangagwa a Mufana and prophesied to Robert Mugabe That Mnangagwa wanted his place, and if he didn’t kick him out he was going to throw him away. Mugabe laughed it off and took 2 Boys words lightly as those by a man of the bottle, as 2Boy was known to love his small Bols Bottle of Brandy he loved to carry in his jacket and take a swig or two.