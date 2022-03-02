He attended [[Gutu High School]] for his Advanced Level studies and Alheit Mission for his Ordinary Level education.<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/edios-edmund-marondedze-20215b77/details/education/ Edios Edmund Marondedze], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 2, 2022</ref> Edios Edmund Marondedze holds a Bachelor of Laws Honours (LLBS) from the [[University of Zimbabwe]].<ref name="TI">[https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2018/10/19/pg-interviews-set-for-next-month/ PG interviews set for next month], ''The Independent'', Published: October 19, 2018, Retrieved: March 2, 2022</ref>

Edios Edmund Marondedze is a Zimbabwean lawyer and the founding partner at Marondedze and Partners.

Education

He attended Gutu High School for his Advanced Level studies and Alheit Mission for his Ordinary Level education.[1] Edios Edmund Marondedze holds a Bachelor of Laws Honours (LLBS) from the University of Zimbabwe.[2]

Career

Marondedze served as public prosecutor in Namibia and rose to become deputy prosecutor-general in that country.[2]

In June 2019, Edmund Edios Marondedze was one of 43 candidates shortlisted to fill eight positions on the High Court bench. He was also one of only five lawyers from Bulawayo on the list. He was unsuccessful and was not appointed a High Court judge.[3]

In November 2019, Marondedze was among the ten prominent lawyers who participated in the public interviews for the Prosecutor-General’s post. The post fell vacant following the suspension and subsequent resignation of Advocate Ray Goba in July/August 2019. Goba resigned after a tribunal had been launched to investigate his suitability to hold office.[4]