Difference between revisions of "Edith Kuda Mushore"

''' Edith Kuda Mushore ''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]] having been appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. She was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice [[Godfrey Chidyausiku]]. <ref name="VeritasZim">{{cite web |author = |date = September 26, 2015 |title = Court Watch 2015 - New Judges |work = Veritas |publisher = |url = http://www.veritaszim.net/node/1369 |accessdate = July 1, 2017 |quote = }}</ref> Before her appointment as a judge, she worked worked as a senior legal practitioner in private legal practice as an advocate. <ref name="VeritasZim"/>

''' Jester Helena Charewa ''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]] having been appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. She was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice [[Godfrey Chidyausiku]]. <ref name="VeritasZim">{{cite web |author = |date = September 26, 2015 |title = Court Watch 2015 - New Judges |work = Veritas |publisher = |url = http://www.veritaszim.net/node/1369 |accessdate = July 1, 2017 |quote = }}</ref> Before her appointment as a judge, she worked worked as a senior legal practitioner in private legal practice as an advocate. <ref name="VeritasZim"/>

Edith Kuda Mushore is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe having been appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. She was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku. [1] Before her appointment as a judge, she worked worked as a senior legal practitioner in private legal practice as an advocate. [1]





Notable Cases

Luke Malaba Term Extension

On May 15, 2021, Edith Mushore together with Happias Zhou and Jester Helena Charewa upheld an application filed by top lawyer Musa Kika and the Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe challenging Constitutional Amendment No.2 which was used by Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend the retirement age of judges from 70 to 75.

They ruled that Luke Malaba whose tenure had been extended by five years by Mnangagwa, had ceased to be a judge on 15 May at 0000hrs, when he turned 70.[2]











