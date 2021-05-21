Difference between revisions of "Edith Kuda Mushore"
===Luke Malaba Term Extension===
They ruled that [[Luke Malaba]] whose tenure had been extended by five years by Mnangagwa, had ceased to be a judge on 15 May at 0000hrs, when he turned 70.<ref name="PN">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/05/15/justice-elizabeth-gwaunza-named-acting-chief-justice/ Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza Named Acting Chief Justice], ''Pindula News'', Published: May 15, 2021, Retrieved: May 15, 2021</ref>
They ruled that [[Luke Malaba]] whose tenure had been extended by five years by Mnangagwa, had ceased to be a judge on 15 May at 0000hrs, when he turned 70.<ref name="PN">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/05/15/justice-elizabeth-gwaunza-named-acting-chief-justice/ Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza Named Acting Chief Justice], ''Pindula News'', Published: May 15, 2021, Retrieved: May 15, 2021</ref>
==Early Career==
==Early Career==
Malaba got his law degrees in 1974 from the University of Warwick and in 1982 from the University of Zimbabwe. He spent 3 years as a public prosecutor in Bulawayo
Malaba got his law degrees in 1974from the University of Warwick and in 1982from the University of Zimbabwe. He spent 3 years as a public prosecutor in Bulawayo 1981- 1984, before beginning his career as a magistrate in 1984at Masvingo. Malaba rose steadily through the ranks of the magistracy and attained the rank of a regional magistrate in 1990. He was appointed as a judge of the High Court in 1994. He served as a Judge of the Bulawayo High Court from 1994to 2001. He was elevated to the Supreme Court in August 2001 and became the country's first Deputy Chief Justice in 2008.<ref name="Magaisa1">Alex Magaisa,[http://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2016/12/03/The-Big-Saturday-Read-The-law-and-politics-of-selecting-Zimbabwe%E2%80%99s-new-Chief-Justice The Big Saturday Read: The law and politics of selecting Zimbabwe’s new Chief Justice], ''Big Saturday Read , Published: December 03, 2016 , Retrieved: December 03 2016''</ref>Justice Malaba has also held an appointment as a judge of the COMESA Court of Justice.<ref name="Veritas">[http://veritaszim.net/node/1900 Court Watch 2016 - 12th December Public Interviews for Four Chief Justice Candidates], '' Published: November 09, 2016 , Retrieved: December 03 2016''</ref>
==Notable Cases==
After Mike Campbell and a group of white farmers had taken their case to the SADC Tribunal and won in the case Mike Campbell (Pvt) Ltd et al. v. the Republic of Zimbabwe, they sought to enforce the orders in Zimbabwe. The SADC Tribunal had ruled that the land reform process was unlawful and a violation of the rule of law. Writing for the Supreme Court in the case, Malaba dismissed the farmers’ application, holding that the SADC Tribunal had no jurisdiction over the matter and that the Supreme Court was not obliged to comply with or enforce the orders of the Tribunal.<ref name="Magaisa1"/><br/><br/>
After Mike Campbell and a group of white farmers had taken their case to the SADC Tribunal and won in the case Mike Campbell (Pvt) Ltd et al. v. the Republic of Zimbabwe, they sought to enforce the orders in Zimbabwe. The SADC Tribunal had ruled that the land reform process was unlawful and a violation of the rule of law. Writing for the Supreme Court in the case, Malaba dismissed the farmers’ application, holding that the SADC Tribunal had no jurisdiction over the matter and that the Supreme Court was not obliged to comply with or enforce the orders of the Tribunal.<ref name="Magaisa1"/><br/><br/>
Justice
Edith Kuda Mushore
Image via Judicial Services Commission
|Judge
|Appointed by
|President Robert Mugabe
Edith Kuda Mushore is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe having been appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. She was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku. [1] Before her appointment as a judge, she worked worked as a senior legal practitioner in private legal practice as an advocate. [1]
Notable Cases
Luke Malaba Term Extension
On 15 May 2021, Edith Mushore together with Happias Zhou and Jester Helena Charewa upheld an application filed by top lawyer Musa Kika and the Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe challenging Constitutional Amendment No.2 which was used by Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend the retirement age of judges from 70 to 75.
They ruled that Luke Malaba whose tenure had been extended by five years by Mnangagwa, had ceased to be a judge on 15 May at 0000hrs, when he turned 70.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 "Court Watch 2015 - New Judges". Veritas. September 26, 2015. Retrieved July 1, 2017.
- ↑ Lovemore, Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza Named Acting Chief Justice, Pindula News, Published: May 15, 2021, Retrieved: May 15, 2021