Difference between revisions of "Edith Kuda Mushore"

On '''15 May 2021 ''' , ''' Edith Mushore ''' together with [[Happias Zhou]] and [[Jester Helena Charewa]] upheld an application filed by top lawyer [[Musa Kika]] and the Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe challenging [[Constitutional Amendment No.2]] which was used by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] to extend the retirement age of judges from 70 to 75.

On May 15, 2021, Edith Mushore together with [[Happias Zhou]] and [[Jester Helena Charewa]] upheld an application filed by top lawyer [[Musa Kika]] and the Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe challenging [[Constitutional Amendment No.2]] which was used by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] to extend the retirement age of judges from 70 to 75.

−

Malaba got his law degrees in 1974 from the University of Warwick and in 1982 from the University of Zimbabwe. He spent 3 years as a public prosecutor in Bulawayo [ 1981 -1984 ] , before beginning his career as a magistrate in 1984 at Masvingo. Malaba rose steadily through the ranks of the magistracy and attained the rank of a regional magistrate in 1990. He was appointed as a judge of the High Court in 1994. He served as a Judge of the Bulawayo High Court from 1994 to 2001. He was elevated to the Supreme Court in August 2001 and became the country's first Deputy Chief Justice in 2008.<ref name="Magaisa1">Alex Magaisa,[http://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2016/12/03/The-Big-Saturday-Read-The-law-and-politics-of-selecting-Zimbabwe%E2%80%99s-new-Chief-Justice The Big Saturday Read: The law and politics of selecting Zimbabwe’s new Chief Justice], ''Big Saturday Read , Published: December 03, 2016 , Retrieved: December 03 2016''</ref>Justice Malaba has also held an appointment as a judge of the COMESA Court of Justice.<ref name="Veritas">[http://veritaszim.net/node/1900 Court Watch 2016 - 12th December Public Interviews for Four Chief Justice Candidates], '' Published: November 09, 2016 , Retrieved: December 03 2016''</ref>

+