Difference between revisions of "Edmond Chako"

In July 2018, Edmond Chako was elected to Ward 2 Manyame RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1616 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Manyame RDC with 1616 votes, beating Erick Chinyani of Zanu-PF with 1473 votes, Nesbert Masunda of MDC-T with 232 votes, Mishek Murapeof ZIPP with 119 votes, Enock Musube Gondo, independent with 52 votes, and George Zhanje PRC with 30 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]