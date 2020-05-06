Difference between revisions of "Edmond Chako"

2018 – elected to Ward 2 [[Manyame RDC]] with 1616 votes, beating [[Erick Chinyani]] of Zanu-PF with 1473 votes, [[Nesbert Masunda]] of MDC-T with 232 votes, [[Mishek Murape]]of ZIPP with 119 votes, [[Enock Musube Gondo]], independent with 52 votes, and [[George Zhanje]] PRC with 30 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 2 [[Manyame RDC]] with 1616 votes, beating [[Erick Chinyani]] of Zanu-PF with 1473 votes, [[Nesbert Masunda]] of MDC-T with 232 votes, [[Mishek Murape]]of ZIPP with 119 votes, [[Enock Musube Gondo]], independent with 52 votes, and [[George Zhanje]] PRC with 30 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [ Link_Here Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved''</ref>

In July 2018, Edmond Chako was elected to Ward 2 Manyame RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1616 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Manyame RDC with 1616 votes, beating Erick Chinyani of Zanu-PF with 1473 votes, Nesbert Masunda of MDC-T with 232 votes, Mishek Murapeof ZIPP with 119 votes, Enock Musube Gondo, independent with 52 votes, and George Zhanje PRC with 30 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]