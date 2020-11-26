Edmore Chirambadare was born on 24 January 1992.<ref name="NewsDay">Sakheleni Nxumalo, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/04/08/chirambadare-makes-instant-psl-impact/ Chirambadare makes instant PSL impact], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 8, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015</ref> He was raised solely by his mother Georgina Kunene after the passing of his father in his early childhood. His late father Peter and his cousins [[Stanley Chirambadare]], [[Ernest Chirambadare]], and Shepherd were all footballers.

'''Edmore "Spanner" Chirambadare''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[FC Platinum]]. He's a former player of South African premier league giants, Kaizer Chiefs where he was a striker. He used to feature for [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] side [[Chicken Inn Football Club]].

| notable_works = Zifa Southern Region Soccer League Golden Boot Award, Player of the Month of May (2015), Player of the Month for March and April (2015)

Background

Education

Chirambadare attended Takunda Primary School before attending Mkoba 3 High School.[2]

Career

Charambadare started his football career at now defunct Division Two club BOC in 2010 before joining another Gweru Division Two side Zim-Alloys.[2] When Zim-Alloys were promoted into the Division One league, Chirambadare was loaned to Division Two side Gweru Pirates. He also worked as a Barman in Kwekwe for six months while playing for Silo United.[2] In 2013 Chirambadare joined Tsholotsho Football Club after being scouted while he was playing for Midlands Province at the 2012 National Youth Games that were held in Gwanda. At the start of the 2015 premier league season, Chirambadare joined Chicken Inn Football Club.[3] Chirambadare was signed by South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in June 2016.[4]

Chirambadare has also played for Zimbabwe's senior men's team the Zimbabwe Warriors.

Teams Played For

BOC, Division Two

Zim-Alloys, Division Two (2010-2012)

Gweru Pirates Football Club-loan (2011)

Silo United Football Club (2012)

Tsholotsho Football Club (2013-2014)

Chicken Inn Football Club (2015–June 2016)

Kaizer Chiefs (June 2016-2018)

Maccabi FC (2018-2019)

Transfer Rumours

In July 2015, Chirambadare was linked to South African club Bidvest Wits where he attended trials organised by Alois Bunjira's Albun Sport Management.[5]

Awards Won

2016-17 Kaizer Chiefs Most Improved Player

Zifa Southern Region Soccer League Golden Boot Award (2014)

Player of the Month of May (2015) Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League

Player of the Month for March and April (2015)

