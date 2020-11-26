Pindula

'''Edmore "Spanner" Chirambadare''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[FC Platinum]]. He's a former player of South African premier league giants, Kaizer Chiefs where he was a striker. He used to feature for [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] side [[Chicken Inn Football Club]].
 
'''Edmore "Spanner" Chirambadare''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[FC Platinum]]. He's a former player of South African premier league giants, Kaizer Chiefs where he was a striker. He used to feature for [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] side [[Chicken Inn Football Club]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 
+
Edmore Chirambadare was born on 24 January 1992.<ref name="NewsDay">Sakheleni Nxumalo, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/04/08/chirambadare-makes-instant-psl-impact/ Chirambadare makes instant PSL impact], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 8, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015</ref> He was raised solely by his mother Georgina Kunene after the passing of his father in his early childhood. His late father Peter and his cousins [[Stanley Chirambadare]], [[Ernest Chirambadare]], and Shepherd were all footballers.
Edmore Chirambadare was born on 24 January 1992.<ref name="NewsDay">Sakheleni Nxumalo, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/04/08/chirambadare-makes-instant-psl-impact/ Chirambadare makes instant PSL impact], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 8, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015</ref>
 
  
 
==Education==
 
==Education==
 
+
Chirambadare attended [[Takunda Primary School]] before attending [[Mkoba 3 High School]].<ref name="Sunday">[http://www.sundaynews.co.zw/chirambadare-enjoys-moment-in-the-sun/ Chirambadare enjoys moment in the sun], ''Sunday News'', Published: June 21, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015</ref>  
Chirambadare attended [[Takunda Primary School]] before attending [[Mkoba High School]].<ref name="Sunday">[http://www.sundaynews.co.zw/chirambadare-enjoys-moment-in-the-sun/ Chirambadare enjoys moment in the sun], ''Sunday News'', Published: June 21, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015</ref>  
 
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Line 94: Line 93:
  
 
==Teams Played For==
 
==Teams Played For==
 
 
*BOC, Division Two  
 
*BOC, Division Two  
 
 
*Zim-Alloys, Division Two (2010-2012)
 
*Zim-Alloys, Division Two (2010-2012)
 
 
*Gweru Pirates Football Club-loan (2011)
 
*Gweru Pirates Football Club-loan (2011)
 
 
*Silo United Football Club (2012)
 
*Silo United Football Club (2012)
 
 
*[[Tsholotsho Football Club]] (2013-2014)
 
*[[Tsholotsho Football Club]] (2013-2014)
 
 
*[[Chicken Inn Football Club]] (2015–June 2016)
 
*[[Chicken Inn Football Club]] (2015–June 2016)
 
+
*Kaizer Chiefs (June 2016-2018)
*Kaizer Chiefs (June 2016-present)
+
*Maccabi FC (2018-2019)
  
 
==Transfer Rumours==
 
==Transfer Rumours==
Line 113: Line 106:
  
 
==Awards Won==
 
==Awards Won==
*[[Zimbabwe Football Association|Zifa]] Southern Region Soccer League Golden Boot Award
+
*2016-17 Kaizer Chiefs Most Improved Player
 
+
*[[Zimbabwe Football Association|Zifa]] Southern Region Soccer League Golden Boot Award (2014)
 
*Player of the Month of May (2015) [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]  
 
*Player of the Month of May (2015) [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]  
 
 
*Player of the Month for March and April (2015)
 
*Player of the Month for March and April (2015)
  
Line 134: Line 126:
  
 
Edmore Chirambadare
Edmore Chirambadare, Chicken Inn Football Club, Football
Image Via New Zimbabwe
BornEdmore Chirambadare
(1992-01-24)January 24, 1992
Gweru
ResidenceSouth Africa
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationMkoba 3 High School
Occupation
  • Footballer
Years active2010-present
EmployerReal Kings FC (South Africa)
Notable workZifa Southern Region Soccer League Golden Boot Award, Player of the Month of May (2015), Player of the Month for March and April (2015)
Home townGweru
Parent(s)Georgina Kunene (Mother) and Peter Chirambadare (Father)
RelativesStanley Chirambadare, Ernest Chirambadare and Shepherd Chirambadare

Edmore "Spanner" Chirambadare is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for FC Platinum. He's a former player of South African premier league giants, Kaizer Chiefs where he was a striker. He used to feature for Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Chicken Inn Football Club.

Background

Edmore Chirambadare was born on 24 January 1992.[1] He was raised solely by his mother Georgina Kunene after the passing of his father in his early childhood. His late father Peter and his cousins Stanley Chirambadare, Ernest Chirambadare, and Shepherd were all footballers.

Education

Chirambadare attended Takunda Primary School before attending Mkoba 3 High School.[2]

Career

Charambadare started his football career at now defunct Division Two club BOC in 2010 before joining another Gweru Division Two side Zim-Alloys.[2] When Zim-Alloys were promoted into the Division One league, Chirambadare was loaned to Division Two side Gweru Pirates. He also worked as a Barman in Kwekwe for six months while playing for Silo United.[2] In 2013 Chirambadare joined Tsholotsho Football Club after being scouted while he was playing for Midlands Province at the 2012 National Youth Games that were held in Gwanda. At the start of the 2015 premier league season, Chirambadare joined Chicken Inn Football Club.[3] Chirambadare was signed by South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in June 2016.[4]

Chirambadare has also played for Zimbabwe's senior men's team the Zimbabwe Warriors.

Teams Played For

  • BOC, Division Two
  • Zim-Alloys, Division Two (2010-2012)
  • Gweru Pirates Football Club-loan (2011)
  • Silo United Football Club (2012)
  • Tsholotsho Football Club (2013-2014)
  • Chicken Inn Football Club (2015–June 2016)
  • Kaizer Chiefs (June 2016-2018)
  • Maccabi FC (2018-2019)

Transfer Rumours

In July 2015, Chirambadare was linked to South African club Bidvest Wits where he attended trials organised by Alois Bunjira's Albun Sport Management.[5]

Awards Won

  • 2016-17 Kaizer Chiefs Most Improved Player
  • Zifa Southern Region Soccer League Golden Boot Award (2014)
  • Player of the Month of May (2015) Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League
  • Player of the Month for March and April (2015)

Videos

New Glamour Boy - Edmore Chirambadare







References

  1. Sakheleni Nxumalo, Chirambadare makes instant PSL impact, NewsDay, Published: April 8, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 Chirambadare enjoys moment in the sun, Sunday News, Published: June 21, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015
  3. Fortune Mbele, Katsvairo, Chirambadare signs for Chicken Inn, Southern Eye, Published: January 14, 2015, Retrieved: August 25, 2015
  4. Kaizer Chiefs fire warning to PSL rivals after signing eight new players, Times Live, published: June 27, 2016, retrieved: June 27, 2016
  5. Chirambadare treks to SA, Chronicle, Published: July 7, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015
