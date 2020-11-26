Difference between revisions of "Edmore Chirambadare"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
m
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name = Edmore Chirambadare
| birth_name = Edmore Chirambadare
|−
| birth_date = {{birth date
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date |1992|01|24}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
| birth_place = [[Gweru]]
| birth_place = [[Gweru]]
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|Line 23:
|Line 23:
| resting_place_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| resting_place_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| monuments =
| monuments =
|−
| residence =
|+
| residence =
|−
| nationality =
|+
| nationality =
| other_names =
| other_names =
| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| citizenship =
| citizenship =
|−
| education =
|+
| education =
| alma_mater =
| alma_mater =
| occupation = {{flat_list|
| occupation = {{flat_list|
|Line 35:
|Line 35:
| years_active = 2010-present
| years_active = 2010-present
| era =
| era =
|−
| employer =
|+
| employer =
| organization =
| organization =
| agent =
| agent =
|Line 41:
|Line 41:
| notable_works = Zifa Southern Region Soccer League Golden Boot Award, Player of the Month of May (2015), Player of the Month for March and April (2015)
| notable_works = Zifa Southern Region Soccer League Golden Boot Award, Player of the Month of May (2015), Player of the Month for March and April (2015)
| style =
| style =
|−
| home_town =
|+
| home_town =
| salary =
| salary =
| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
|Line 61:
|Line 61:
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| children =
| children =
|−
| parents =
|+
| parents =
|−
| relatives =
|+
| relatives =
| callsign =
| callsign =
| awards =
| awards =
|Line 78:
|Line 78:
| box_width =
| box_width =
}}
}}
|+
'''Edmore "Spanner" Chirambadare''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[FC Platinum]]. He's a former player of South African premier league giants, Kaizer Chiefs where he was a striker. He used to feature for [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] side [[Chicken Inn Football Club]].
'''Edmore "Spanner" Chirambadare''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[FC Platinum]]. He's a former player of South African premier league giants, Kaizer Chiefs where he was a striker. He used to feature for [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] side [[Chicken Inn Football Club]].
==Background==
==Background==
|−
|+
Edmore Chirambadare was born on 24 January 1992.<ref name="NewsDay">Sakheleni Nxumalo, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/04/08/chirambadare-makes-instant-psl-impact/ Chirambadare makes instant PSL impact], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 8, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015</ref>
|−
Edmore Chirambadare was born on 24 January 1992.<ref name="NewsDay">Sakheleni Nxumalo, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/04/08/chirambadare-makes-instant-psl-impact/ Chirambadare makes instant PSL impact], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 8, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015</ref>
==Education==
==Education==
|−
|+
Chirambadare attended [[Takunda Primary School]] before attending [[Mkoba High School]].<ref name="Sunday">[http://www.sundaynews.co.zw/chirambadare-enjoys-moment-in-the-sun/ Chirambadare enjoys moment in the sun], ''Sunday News'', Published: June 21, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015</ref>
|−
Chirambadare attended [[Takunda Primary School]] before attending [[Mkoba High School]].<ref name="Sunday">[http://www.sundaynews.co.zw/chirambadare-enjoys-moment-in-the-sun/ Chirambadare enjoys moment in the sun], ''Sunday News'', Published: June 21, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015</ref>
==Career==
==Career==
|Line 94:
|Line 93:
==Teams Played For==
==Teams Played For==
|−
*BOC, Division Two
*BOC, Division Two
|−
*Zim-Alloys, Division Two (2010-2012)
*Zim-Alloys, Division Two (2010-2012)
|−
*Gweru Pirates Football Club-loan (2011)
*Gweru Pirates Football Club-loan (2011)
|−
*Silo United Football Club (2012)
*Silo United Football Club (2012)
|−
*[[Tsholotsho Football Club]] (2013-2014)
*[[Tsholotsho Football Club]] (2013-2014)
|−
*[[Chicken Inn Football Club]] (2015–June 2016)
*[[Chicken Inn Football Club]] (2015–June 2016)
|−
|+
*Kaizer Chiefs (June 2016-
|−
*Kaizer Chiefs (June 2016-
|+
)
==Transfer Rumours==
==Transfer Rumours==
|Line 113:
|Line 106:
==Awards Won==
==Awards Won==
|−
*[[Zimbabwe Football Association|Zifa]] Southern Region Soccer League Golden Boot Award
|+
|−
|+
*[[Zimbabwe Football Association|Zifa]] Southern Region Soccer League Golden Boot Award
*Player of the Month of May (2015) [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]
*Player of the Month of May (2015) [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]
|−
*Player of the Month for March and April (2015)
*Player of the Month for March and April (2015)
|Line 134:
|Line 126:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title= Edmore Chirambadare- Pindula
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords= Edmore Chimbadare, Chicken Inn striker, Edmore Spanner Chirambadare, Chicken Inn Football Club striker
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 10:35, 26 November 2020
|Edmore Chirambadare
Image Via New Zimbabwe
|Born
|Edmore Chirambadare
January 24, 1992
Gweru
|Residence
|South Africa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Mkoba 3 High School
|Occupation
|Years active
|2010-present
|Employer
|Real Kings FC (South Africa)
|Notable work
|Zifa Southern Region Soccer League Golden Boot Award, Player of the Month of May (2015), Player of the Month for March and April (2015)
|Home town
|Gweru
|Parent(s)
|Georgina Kunene (Mother) and Peter Chirambadare (Father)
|Relatives
|Stanley Chirambadare, Ernest Chirambadare and Shepherd Chirambadare
Edmore "Spanner" Chirambadare is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for FC Platinum. He's a former player of South African premier league giants, Kaizer Chiefs where he was a striker. He used to feature for Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Chicken Inn Football Club.
Background
Edmore Chirambadare was born on 24 January 1992.[1] He was raised solely by his mother Georgina Kunene after the passing of his father in his early childhood. His late father Peter and his cousins Stanley Chirambadare, Ernest Chirambadare, and Shepherd were all footballers.
Education
Chirambadare attended Takunda Primary School before attending Mkoba 3 High School.[2]
Career
Charambadare started his football career at now defunct Division Two club BOC in 2010 before joining another Gweru Division Two side Zim-Alloys.[2] When Zim-Alloys were promoted into the Division One league, Chirambadare was loaned to Division Two side Gweru Pirates. He also worked as a Barman in Kwekwe for six months while playing for Silo United.[2] In 2013 Chirambadare joined Tsholotsho Football Club after being scouted while he was playing for Midlands Province at the 2012 National Youth Games that were held in Gwanda. At the start of the 2015 premier league season, Chirambadare joined Chicken Inn Football Club.[3] Chirambadare was signed by South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in June 2016.[4]
Chirambadare has also played for Zimbabwe's senior men's team the Zimbabwe Warriors.
Teams Played For
- BOC, Division Two
- Zim-Alloys, Division Two (2010-2012)
- Gweru Pirates Football Club-loan (2011)
- Silo United Football Club (2012)
- Tsholotsho Football Club (2013-2014)
- Chicken Inn Football Club (2015–June 2016)
- Kaizer Chiefs (June 2016-2018)
- Maccabi FC (2018-2019)
Transfer Rumours
In July 2015, Chirambadare was linked to South African club Bidvest Wits where he attended trials organised by Alois Bunjira's Albun Sport Management.[5]
Awards Won
- 2016-17 Kaizer Chiefs Most Improved Player
- Zifa Southern Region Soccer League Golden Boot Award (2014)
- Player of the Month of May (2015) Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League
- Player of the Month for March and April (2015)
Picture Gallery
Videos
References
- ↑ Sakheleni Nxumalo, Chirambadare makes instant PSL impact, NewsDay, Published: April 8, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Chirambadare enjoys moment in the sun, Sunday News, Published: June 21, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015
- ↑ Fortune Mbele, Katsvairo, Chirambadare signs for Chicken Inn, Southern Eye, Published: January 14, 2015, Retrieved: August 25, 2015
- ↑ Kaizer Chiefs fire warning to PSL rivals after signing eight new players, Times Live, published: June 27, 2016, retrieved: June 27, 2016
- ↑ Chirambadare treks to SA, Chronicle, Published: July 7, 2015, Retrieved: August 26, 2015