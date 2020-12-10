Difference between revisions of "Edmore Cyprianos"
Edmore Cyprianos was a Zimbabwean businessman and sports enthusiast who passed away in December 2020.
Edmore Cyprianos was a Zimbabwean businessman and sports enthusiast who passed away in December 2020.
Personal Background
Edmore was married to Nokuthula and together they had three sons, Andressious, Brendon, and Denilson. His sons have over the years represented Zimbabwe in international swimming competitions.[1]
Sports Contrivution
Together with his wife Nokuthula, Edmore Cyprianos founded a swimming academy in Bulawayo called Stingrays Swimming Academy.[1]
Death
Whilst the cause of death remains unknown, one of his sons Brendon on Wednesday 9 December 2020, confirmed his father’s death on social media.[1]
Picture Gallery
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Mehluli Sibanda, Edmore Cyprianos dies, Sunday World, Published: December 12, 2020, Retrieved: December 12, 2020