Difference between revisions of "Edmore Magaya"

In July 2018, Edmore Magaya was elected to Ward 10 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 615 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Zvimba RDC with 615 votes, beating Washington Mukundwa of MDC-Alliance with 393 votes, Albert Muzvekuri of NPF with 82 votes and Givemore Mahwani of BZA with 21 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020