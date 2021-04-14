Difference between revisions of "Edmore Mandaza"

In July 2018, Edmore Mandaza was elected to Ward 5 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 1474 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Mazowe RDC with 1474 votes, beating Vine Chinake of MDC Alliance with 345 votes and David Ronald Dzviti, independent with 223 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]