In July 2018, Edmore Maringe was elected to Ward 1 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 3109 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Bindura RDC with 3109 votes, beating Tauro Pinchesi of MDC Alliance with 31 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

