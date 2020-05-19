Difference between revisions of "Edmore Masiya"

In July 2018, Edmore Masiya was elected to Ward 28 Chipinge RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2153 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Chipinge RDC with 2153 votes, beating Mirriam Mukombe, independent with 906 votes, Forget Hlomani of MDC-Alliance with 752 votes and Noah Mashava of NCA with 238 votes. [1]

