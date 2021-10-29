In July 2018, Edmore Mushuwa was elected to Ward 16 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1800 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Pfura RDC with 1800 votes, beating Motion Moses of MDC Alliance with 330 votes, Lastmore Katanha of NPF with 220 votes, and Stenley Boiwa of PRC with 148 votes, . [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]