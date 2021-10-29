Difference between revisions of "Edmore Mushuwa"
In July 2018, Edmore Mushuwa was elected to Ward 16 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1800 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 16 Pfura RDC with 1800 votes, beating Motion Moses of MDC Alliance with 330 votes, Lastmore Katanha of NPF with 220 votes, and Stenley Boiwa of PRC with 148 votes, . [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020