Difference between revisions of "Edmore Simbanegavi"

In July 2018, Edmore Simbanegavi was elected to Ward 30 Chiredzi RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1580 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 30 Chiredzi RDC with 1580 votes, beating Godfrey Demba of Zanu-PF with 1427 votes. [1]
