Difference between revisions of "Edmore Veterai"

Edmore 'Gochai' Veterai was a Zimbabwean former senior police officer and sugar cane farmer. He died in November 2020.

Career

Veterai is known for founding and becoming the inaugural chair of the Zimbabwe Sugar Development Association (ZSDA). He retired from the Zimbabwe Republic Police in 2013 and served as ZSDA chair for more than a decade. At the time of his retirement, he was a Senior Assistant Commissioner.[1]

Involvement In The Liberation Struggle

He participated in the war of liberation at a very tender age after joining ZANLA Forces in 1975.

After independence, he joined the Zimbabwe Republic Police where he rose through the ranks to become a senior assistant commissioner.[2]

Placement On Sanctions

Veterai was placed on sanctions for leading the he demolition of houses around Zimbabwe during Operation Murambatsvina in 2006.[3]

Death

Veterai collapsed and died on the 23rd of November 2020. He was buried in Bikita.[2]