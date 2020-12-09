Difference between revisions of "Edmore Veterai"

His nomination was contested over allegations of corruption.<ref name="ND"/>

In 2019, Veterai submitted his name to the [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]] in a bid to become a commissioner.

He was later transferred to the Harare Police General Headquarters where he was the chief staff officer-in-charge of administration.

During his time in service, Veterai publicly declared his allegiance to [[Zanu PF]]. During his time in charge of [[Matabeleland North Province]], Veterai was known for arresting and harassing human rights activists, journalists, and politicians like the late [[MDC-T]] president [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] and some members of the [[Welshman Ncube]]-led MDC-N formation.

Veterai is known for founding and becoming the inaugural chair of the Zimbabwe Sugar Development Association (ZSDA). He retired from the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] in 2013 and served as ZSDA chair for more than a decade. At the time of his retirement, he was a Senior Assistant Commissioner.<ref>https://www.herald.co.zw/ex-top-cop-veterai-dies/</ref>

Career

Involvement In The Liberation Struggle

He participated in the war of liberation at a very tender age after joining ZANLA Forces in 1975.

After independence, he joined the Zimbabwe Republic Police where he rose through the ranks to become a senior assistant commissioner.[3]

Placement On Sanctions

Veterai was placed on sanctions for leading the he demolition of houses around Zimbabwe during Operation Murambatsvina in 2006.[2]

Death

Veterai collapsed and died on the 23rd of November 2020. He was buried in Bikita.[3]