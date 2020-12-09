Difference between revisions of "Edmore Veterai"

Veterai collapsed and died on the 23rd of November 2020. He was buried in Bikita.<ref name="ZBC">Mercy Bofu, [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/liberation-war-hero-edmore-gochai-veterai-buried/ Liberation war hero Edmore ‘Gochai’ Veterai buried], Published: 2 December 2020, Accessed: December 9, 2020,</ref>

During his time in service, Veterai publicly declared his allegiance to [[Zanu PF]]. During his time in charge of [[Matabeleland North Province]], Veterai was known for arresting and harassing human rights activists, journalists, and politicians like the late [[MDC-T]] president [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] and some members of the [[Welshman Ncube]]-led MDC-N formation.

Veterai is known for founding and becoming the inaugural chair of the Zimbabwe Sugar Development Association (ZSDA). He retired from the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] in 2013 and served as ZSDA chair for more than a decade. At the time of his retirement from the police force , he was a Senior Assistant Commissioner.<ref>https://www.herald.co.zw/ex-top-cop-veterai-dies/</ref>

Edmore 'Gochai' Veterai was a Zimbabwean former senior police officer and sugar cane farmer who died in November 2020.

Career

He was later transferred to the Harare Police General Headquarters where he was the chief staff officer-in-charge of administration.

In 2019, Veterai submitted his name to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in a bid to become a commissioner.

His nomination was contested over allegations of corruption.[2]

Involvement In The Liberation Struggle

He participated in the war of liberation at a very tender age after joining ZANLA Forces in 1975.

After independence, he joined the Zimbabwe Republic Police where he rose through the ranks to become a senior assistant commissioner.[3]

Placement On Sanctions

Veterai was placed on sanctions for leading the he demolition of houses around Zimbabwe during Operation Murambatsvina in 2006.[2]

Death

