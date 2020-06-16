Difference between revisions of "Edna Machirori"

Edna Machirori is a lifelong journalist and a keen columnist for various publications. She is the first black woman in Zimbabwe to be appointed News editor of a mainstream newspaper, The Chronicle and subsequently the first black woman to edit a mainstream weekly newspaper, the Sunday News. She has also worked in the Ecumenical movement under the Zimbabwean Christian Council were she edited a quarterly magazine in the early 1980s. Mrs Machirori is also a keen Human rights advocate. She holds a degree in communications from the United States of America.