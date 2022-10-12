Pindula

In 2022, Edson Badarai was acting Acting Public Service Commission secretary.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In October 2022, Public Service Commission (PSC) secretary, Jonathan Wutawunashe retired. He was 67 years old, and had been in that position for nearly five years. His retirement was confimed by Acting PSC secretary Edson Badarai. [1]

Events

Further Reading

