Difference between revisions of "Edson Kalulu"

In July 2018, Edson Kalulu was elected to Ward 4 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 2417 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 4 Mutare Municipality with 2417 votes, beating Simbarashe Mwarinda of Zanu-PF with 928 votes, Pauline Hendeni of MDC-T with 455 votes, Allen Fungai Jaricha of ZIPP with 56 votes and Firodzangu Matondo of PRC with 34 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
