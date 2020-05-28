Difference between revisions of "Edson Kalulu"

2018 – elected to Ward 4 [[Mutare]] Municipality with 2417 votes, beating [[Simbarashe Mwarinda]] of Zanu-PF with 928 votes, [[Pauline Hendeni]] of MDC-T with 455 votes, [[Allen Fungai Jaricha]] of ZIPP with 56 votes and [[Firodzangu Matondo ]] of PRC with 34 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Mutare Municipality with 2417 votes, beating Simbarashe Mwarinda of Zanu-PF with 928 votes, Pauline Hendeni of MDC-T with 455 votes, Allen Fungai Jaricha of ZIPP with 56 votes and Firodzangu Matondo of PRC with 34 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

