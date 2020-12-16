Difference between revisions of "Edson Muzira"

2018 – elected to Ward 4 [[Kadoma Municipality ]] with 697 votes, beating [[Godfrey Mavura]] of Zanu-PF with 449 votes, [[Israel Gadaga]], independent with 150 votes, [[Nixon Kaulo]], independent with 143 votes and [[Douglas Mazambani]] of ZIPP with 37 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

[2]