Edson Padya was a Zimbabwean industrialist and the managing director of BOC Gases Zimbabwe.
Career
Padya once served as Vice President of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries.
Philanthropy
He arranged for the 10,000-litre tank that is at Ekusileni and donated the first fill.
Death
Padya died in January 2021. His close friend and businessman Busisa Moyo confirmed the news on Twitter.[1]
