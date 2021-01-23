Pindula

Edson Padya

Edson Padya was a Zimbabwean industrialist and the managing director of BOC Gases Zimbabwe.

Career

Padya once served as Vice President of ⁦the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries.

Philanthropy

He arranged for the 10,000-litre tank that is at Ekusileni⁩ and donated the first fill.

Death

Padya died in January 2021. His close friend and businessman Busisa Moyo confirmed the news on Twitter.[1]

References

  1. Busisa Moyo, Twitter, Published: January 23, 2021, Retrieved: January 23, 2021
