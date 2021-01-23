Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Edson Padya"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "thumb|Edson Padya'''Edson Padya''' was a Zimbabwean industrialist and the managing director of BOC Gases Zimbabwe. ==Career== Padya once ser...")
 
 
Line 11: Line 11:
 
==Death==
 
==Death==
  
Padya died in January 2021. His close friend and businessman [[Busisa Moyo]] confirmed the news on Twitter.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/BusisaMoyo/status/1352891182708355072 Busisa Moyo], ''Twitter'', Published: January 23, 2021, Retrieved: January 23, 2021</ref>
+
Padya died in January 2021. His close friend and businessman [[Busisa Moyo]] confirmed Padya's death on Twitter.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/BusisaMoyo/status/1352891182708355072 Busisa Moyo], ''Twitter'', Published: January 23, 2021, Retrieved: January 23, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 09:08, 23 January 2021

Edson Padya

Edson Padya was a Zimbabwean industrialist and the managing director of BOC Gases Zimbabwe.

Career

Padya once served as Vice President of ⁦the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries.

Philanthropy

He arranged for the 10,000-litre tank that is at Ekusileni⁩ and donated the first fill.

Death

Padya died in January 2021. His close friend and businessman Busisa Moyo confirmed Padya's death on Twitter.[1]

References

  1. Busisa Moyo, Twitter, Published: January 23, 2021, Retrieved: January 23, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Edson_Padya&oldid=97897"