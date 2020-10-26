Difference between revisions of "Edward Dzeka"

In July 2018, Edward Dzeka was elected to Ward 9 Chegutu Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 770 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Chegutu Municipality with 770 votes, beating Simon Chirikure of Zanu-PF with 454 votes and Loyce Tigirigi, independent with 222 votes. [1]

Events

