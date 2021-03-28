Pindula

Edward Mudekunye was a Zimbabwean based in South Africa who died in a car crash on 27 March 2021.

Education

According to a LinkedIn profile in his name, Edward Mudekunye learnt at Westridge High School and Watershed College.[1]

Career

He worked as an intern at BitMari from November 2017 to March 2018.[1] At the time of his death, Mudekunye was studying to become a commercial pilot. In addition to his aviation studies, Edward completed some digital marketing courses. He managed to do some freelance social media marketing gigs via AfriBlocks.[2]

Death

Mudekunye died on 27 March 2021 after a Lamborghini Hurricane owned by Trevor Mbizvo popularly known as Hell Commander crashed and burst into flames on the night on 27 March 2021.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Edward Mudekunye, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 28, 2021
  2. From Student To Freelancer, AfriBlocks, Published: February 16, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021
