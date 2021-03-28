Edward Mudekunye was a Zimbabwean based in South Africa who died in a car crash on 27 March 2021.

Education

According to a LinkedIn profile in his name, Edward Mudekunye learnt at Westridge High School and Watershed College.[1]

Career

He worked as an intern at BitMari from November 2017 to March 2018.[1] At the time of his death, Mudekunye was studying to become a commercial pilot. In addition to his aviation studies, Edward completed some digital marketing courses. He managed to do some freelance social media marketing gigs via AfriBlocks.[2]

Death

Mudekunye died on 27 March 2021 after a Lamborghini Hurricane owned by Trevor Mbizvo popularly known as Hell Commander crashed and burst into flames on the night on 27 March 2021.