Latest revision as of 16:07, 28 March 2021
Edward Mudekunye was a Zimbabwean based in South Africa who died in a car crash on 27 March 2021.
Education
According to a LinkedIn profile in his name, Edward Mudekunye learnt at Westridge High School and Watershed College.[1]
Career
He worked as an intern at BitMari from November 2017 to March 2018.[1] At the time of his death, Mudekunye was studying to become a commercial pilot. In addition to his aviation studies, Edward completed some digital marketing courses. He managed to do some freelance social media marketing gigs via AfriBlocks.[2]
Death
Mudekunye died on 27 March 2021 after a Lamborghini Hurricane owned by Trevor Mbizvo popularly known as Hell Commander crashed and burst into flames on the night on 27 March 2021.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Edward Mudekunye, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 28, 2021
- ↑ From Student To Freelancer, AfriBlocks, Published: February 16, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021