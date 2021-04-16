Difference between revisions of "Edward Mutyavaviri"
In July 2018, Edward Mutyavaviri was elected to Ward 13 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 1562 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 13 Mazowe RDC with 1562 votes, beating Joe Maravanyika of MDC Alliance with 807 votes, Harunavamwe Constance Dutiro of NPF with 99 votes, and Gald Mafuko of PRC with 57 votes. [1]
