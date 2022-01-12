Edward Ndlovu was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 14 May 1928, in Gwanda.

Marriage: to Mary Elizabeth Krug, with two children in 1980. [1]



School / Education

He was an accountant.



Service / Career

1958 to 59 - Secretary of the ANC.

1960 to 61 - NDP.

1962 to 63 - ZAPU representative to Egypt.

1963 to 64 - Secretary of the PCC.

1965 to 80 - ZAPU external secretary.



