Edward Ndlovu was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 14 May 1928, in Gwanda.
Marriage: to Mary Elizabeth Krug, with two children in 1980. [1]
School / Education
He was an accountant.
Service / Career
1958 to 59 - Secretary of the ANC.
1960 to 61 - NDP.
1962 to 63 - ZAPU representative to Egypt.
1963 to 64 - Secretary of the PCC.
1965 to 80 - ZAPU external secretary.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gwanda returned to Parliament:
- Edward Ndlovu of PF-ZAPU - 21 798 votes.
- Aleck Ndlovu of Zanu PF - 1 684 votes.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020