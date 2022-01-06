Difference between revisions of "Edward Pswarayi"
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
'''1935''' - [[St Augustine's]], [Penhalonga]]. <br/>
Edward Munatsireyi Pswarayi was a Doctor, and one of the early, well educated, nationalists.
- 1962 - Chairman, Harare (the suburb) Branch, Zapu
- 1977 - Charman, People's Movement (internal wing of banned Zanu PF).
- 1980 - Elected, House of Assembly, Mashonaland East, Zanu PF.
- 1981 - Deputy Minister for Transport.
Personal Details
Born: 5 October 1926. Zongoro, near Penhalonga.
Father an Anglican Church Priest. Mother an invalid (and his inspiration to be a medical doctor). Sixth child in a family of thirteen.
Marriage: First, a South Africa woman met as a student. Second, not reported. He has ten children.
School / Education
1935 - St Augustine's, Penhalonga.
1945 - Khaiso Secondary School, Petersburg, Northern Transvaal. Qualified as teacher.
Taught for one year.
BSc - Fort Hare.
1952 to 1959 - Medical School, Witwatersrand University.
Service / Career
Worked at old African Hospital, on North Ave (now Josiah Tongogara), with Dr Tichafa Pariranyetwa. This hospital was moved to Harare Hospital in 1958.
Set up own practice in Highfield.
1962 - Branch Secretary of Zapu, then joined NDP. After nationalist movement separation, he remained with Zapu but declined to hold any office.
1976 - joined Zanu PF. Then Chairman of People's Movement.
September 1978 - arrested.
1979 - released.
1980 - Zanu PF MP, Mashonaland East.
