Difference between revisions of "Edwin Chinotimba"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', Edwin Chinotimba was elected to Ward 34 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 2150 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, place...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 08:49, 22 April 2021
In July 2018, Edwin Chinotimba was elected to Ward 34 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 2150 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 34 Mazowe RDC with 2150 votes, beating Elector Nyamukonda of MDC Alliance with 190 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020