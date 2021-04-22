Difference between revisions of "Edwin Chinotimba"

In July 2018, Edwin Chinotimba was elected to Ward 34 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 2150 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 34 Mazowe RDC with 2150 votes, beating Elector Nyamukonda of MDC Alliance with 190 votes. [1]

