Difference between revisions of "Edwin Hama"

Edwin Celani Hamandawana popularly known as Edwin Hama was a Zimbabwean musician. Hama was well known for the songs Asila Mali, Waiting for a New Day and Today's Paper which became hits in the early 1990s. Hama was known as the "Squatter Ambassador" for his songs about the struggles of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Background

Edwin Hama was born in Ganya, Gokwe.[1]

Career

Edwin Hama released his last album Suffer Continue in the late 1990s before he disappeared from the public eye. There was speculation that Hama was struggling to make ends meet. Albert Nyathi said before his death, Hama had become an alcoholic saying:

"At times we argued, yes, he loved his brown bottle and at times it became difficult to control him but he was a good brother to me. He had gone into hard times financially and I guess that’s a lesson to most artistes that investment while one is at the top is very important.”

Hama once performed with Chirikure Chirikure at Hifa where his guitar work blended nicely with spoken word poetry. Hama was the resident musician at Amakhosi Cultural Centre.[2]

He was a member of the band Illanga before he went solo.[3]

Albums

Today's Paper

Suffer Continue

Death

Edwin Hama died on July 2 at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo a few weeks after celebrating his 40th birthday.