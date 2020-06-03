Difference between revisions of "Edwin Manikai"

[[File:Edwin Manikai.jpg|thumb|Edwin Manikai]]'''Edwin Isaac Manikai''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer who co-founded Dube, Manikai and Hwacha. He is also on the board of [[British American Tobacco Zimbabwe Limited]] as a Non-Executive Director and senior partner at Dube, Manikai and Hwacha. He is the chairperson of the [[ Presidential Advisory Council ]] (PAC) in Zimbabwe meant to advise President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].

[[File:Edwin Manikai.jpg|thumb|Edwin Manikai]]'''Edwin Isaac Manikai''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer who co-founded Dube, Manikai and Hwacha. He is also on the board of [[British American Tobacco Zimbabwe Limited]] as a Non-Executive Director and senior partner at Dube, Manikai and Hwacha. He is the chairperson of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) in Zimbabwe meant to advise President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].

Edwin Manikai

Edwin Isaac Manikai is a Zimbabwean lawyer who co-founded Dube, Manikai and Hwacha. He is also on the board of British American Tobacco Zimbabwe Limited as a Non-Executive Director and senior partner at Dube, Manikai and Hwacha. He is the chairperson of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) in Zimbabwe meant to advise President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Background

Edwin Isaac Manikai was born on 13 September 1962. He is a Senior Partner of Dube, Manikai and Hwacha law firm since 1998. He holds a BL (Hons) and LLB from the University of Zimbabwe and was admitted as a legal practitioner in 1986. He also completed a Commonwealth Young Lawyer’s Program.

Career

He has 33 years’ experience as a lawyer focusing on commercial legal practice. He commenced practice as an attorney with Gill, Godlonton & Gerrans, one of the established Harare law firms in 1985. He was a partner at this firm until May 1998 when he co-founded the commercial law firm Dube, Manikai & Hwacha Legal Practitioners in June 1998. He has advised on significant mining, energy and telecommunications transactions at world class levels. He is the leading figure in restructurings through schemes of arrangements, reconstructions in Zimbabwe.[1]

Manikai responding as lawyer to current President Mnangagwa after the 2017 removal of the late President Robert Mugabe said, the president wanted to “work with anybody who adds value to the economy,” in line with the new leader’s stated desire to halt Zimbabwe’s precipitous economic decline under Mugabe.[2]

Banning of foreign currency

Edwin Manikai who is believed to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nephew is behind the banning of the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe according to Professor Jonathan Moyo.[3] It is believed the SI that banned the use of forex was done by the subcommittee that does legal stuff and it is headed by Manikai.

Sanctions List

Edwin Manikai is also listed on the visa sanctions list imposed on individuals by the US.[4]









References