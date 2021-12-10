In July 2018, Edwin Maseva was elected to Ward 11 Chikomba RDC, for MDC Alliance with 444 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Chikomba RDC with 444 votes, beating Pedzisai Muhenyeri of Zanu PF with 339 votes, and Anna Tandi of PRC with 15 votes. [1]

Events

