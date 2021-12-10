Difference between revisions of "Edwin Maseva"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Edwin Maseva''' was elected to Ward 11 Chikomba RDC, for MDC Alliance with 444 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his ag...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:22, 10 December 2021
In July 2018, Edwin Maseva was elected to Ward 11 Chikomba RDC, for MDC Alliance with 444 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Chikomba RDC with 444 votes, beating Pedzisai Muhenyeri of Zanu PF with 339 votes, and Anna Tandi of PRC with 15 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020