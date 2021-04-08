Difference between revisions of "Edwin Mbeya"
In July 2018, Edwin Mbeya was elected to Ward 18 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 4443 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 18 Chitungwiza Municipality with 4443 votes, beating Histancio Musetwa of Zanu PF with 2443 votes, Lovejoy Kydakwashe Nyamutumbu, independent with 711 votes, Bernard Chiwandamra of BZA with 153 votes, and Nyasha Shuro of ZIPP with 88 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020