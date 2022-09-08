Difference between revisions of "Edwin Mushoriwa"
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMMzDQc1F5E |||MDC DEPUTY PRESIDENT EDWIN MUSHORIWA SPEAKS ON THE STRENGTH OF MDC|}}<br /><br />
Revision as of 11:39, 8 September 2022
|Edwin Mushoriwa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Politician
|Organization
|MDC
|Known for
|Being Vice Presdident of MDC
Edwin Mushoriwa is a politician and was Vice President of the MDC-Welshman Ncube party led by Welshman Ncube. He contested in the 2018 elections as a member of the MDC Alliance he won becoming Member of Parliament for Dzivarasekwa.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2000 By-Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:
- Edwin Mushoriwa of MDC with 18 516 votes,
- Omega Hungwe of Zanu PF with 6 083 votes,
- Wailes Chapariza Nyaguhwa, Independent, with 584 votes,
- Paddington Japajapa, Independent, with 173 votes,
- Edson Wadyehwata, Independent, with 122 votes,
- Nyasha Chikoore of UP with 120 votes.
Events
Car accident
In April 2018, Edwin Mushoriwa was involved in a car crash with an alleged Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer. The CIO officer is reported to have fled the scene immediately. However, there were no fatalities in Mushoriwa’s car .[1]
Not enough time to effectively implement the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR)
Edwin Mushoriwa said that there is not enough time to effectively implement the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system before the 2018 general elections. [2]
Speaking on the strength of MDC
Further Reading
References
- ↑ [1], MDC Cries Foul After Deputy President Is Involved In Hit And Run Accident With CIO Officer, Published: 23 April 2018, Retrieved: 24 April 2018
- ↑ [2], There isn’t enough time to implement the Biometric Voter Registration system – MDC-N, Published: DATE_PUBLISHED_HERE , Retrieved: 24 April 2018