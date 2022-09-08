{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMMzDQc1F5E |||MDC DEPUTY PRESIDENT EDWIN MUSHORIWA SPEAKS ON THE STRENGTH OF MDC|}}<br /><br />

'''Edwin Mushoriwa''' said that there is not enough time to effectively implement the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system before the '''2018''' general elections. <ref name="PALRY"> [https://openparly.co.zw/2017/03/27/there-isnt-enough-time-to-implement-the-biometric-voter-registration-system-mdc-n/], ''There isn’t enough time to implement the Biometric Voter Registration system – MDC-N, Published: DATE_PUBLISHED_HERE , Retrieved: 24 April 2018''</ref>

In '''April 2018''', ''' Edwin Mushoriwa ''' was involved in a car crash with an alleged [[Central Intelligence Organisation]] (CIO) officer. The CIO officer is reported to have fled the scene immediately. However, there were no fatalities in Mushoriwa’s car .<ref name=" UT "> [https:// news.pindula .co.zw/ 2018 / 04 / 23 / mdc-cries-foul-after - deputy - president - is - involved - in - hit - and - run - accident - with - cio - officer /], ''MDC Cries Foul After Deputy President Is Involved In Hit And Run Accident With CIO Officer , Published: 23 April 2018 , Retrieved: 24 April 2018''</ref>

'''Edwin Mushoriwa''' is a politician and was Vice President of the [[MDC-Welshman Ncube]] party led by [[Welshman Ncube]]. He contested in the ''' 2018 ''' elections as a member of the MDC Alliance he won becoming Member of Parliament for [[Dzivarasekwa]].

'''Edwin Mushoriwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and was Vice President of the [[MDC-Welshman Ncube]] party led by [[Welshman Ncube]]. He contested in the 2018 elections as a member of the MDC Alliance he won becoming Member of Parliament for [[Dzivarasekwa]].

