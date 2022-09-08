Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Edwin Mushoriwa"

Page Discussion
 
Line 113: Line 113:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Edwin Mushoriwa
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=MDC Alliance,CIO accident,Dzivarasekwa,Biometric Voter Registration
 +
|description= Politicians
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 11:59, 8 September 2022

Edwin Mushoriwa
ED.jpg
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationPolitician
OrganizationMDC
Known forBeing Vice Presdident of MDC

Edwin Mushoriwa is a politician and was Vice President of the MDC-Welshman Ncube party led by Welshman Ncube. He contested in the 2018 elections as a member of the MDC Alliance he won becoming Member of Parliament for Dzivarasekwa.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2000 By-Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:

Events

Car accident

In April 2018, Edwin Mushoriwa was involved in a car crash with an alleged Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer. The CIO officer is reported to have fled the scene immediately. However, there were no fatalities in Mushoriwa’s car .[1]

Not enough time to effectively implement the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR)

Edwin Mushoriwa said that there is not enough time to effectively implement the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system before the 2018 general elections. [2]

Speaking on the strength of MDC

MDC DEPUTY PRESIDENT EDWIN MUSHORIWA SPEAKS ON THE STRENGTH OF MDC



Further Reading

References

  1. [1], MDC Cries Foul After Deputy President Is Involved In Hit And Run Accident With CIO Officer, Published: 23 April 2018, Retrieved: 24 April 2018
  2. [2], There isn’t enough time to implement the Biometric Voter Registration system – MDC-N, Published: DATE_PUBLISHED_HERE , Retrieved: 24 April 2018
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Edwin_Mushoriwa&oldid=120221"