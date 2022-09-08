Edwin Mushoriwa is a politician and was Vice President of the MDC-Welshman Ncube party led by Welshman Ncube. He contested in the 2018 elections as a member of the MDC Alliance he won becoming Member of Parliament for Dzivarasekwa.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2000 By-Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:

Events

Car accident

In April 2018, Edwin Mushoriwa was involved in a car crash with an alleged Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer. The CIO officer is reported to have fled the scene immediately. However, there were no fatalities in Mushoriwa’s car .[1]

Not enough time to effectively implement the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR)

Edwin Mushoriwa said that there is not enough time to effectively implement the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system before the 2018 general elections. [2]

Speaking on the strength of MDC

MDC DEPUTY PRESIDENT EDWIN MUSHORIWA SPEAKS ON THE STRENGTH OF MDC







Further Reading

