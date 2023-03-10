Difference between revisions of "Edwin Mushoriwa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 107:
|Line 107:
===Speaking on the strength of MDC===
===Speaking on the strength of MDC===
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMMzDQc1F5E |||MDC DEPUTY PRESIDENT EDWIN MUSHORIWA SPEAKS ON THE STRENGTH OF MDC|}}<br /><br />
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMMzDQc1F5E |||MDC DEPUTY PRESIDENT EDWIN MUSHORIWA SPEAKS ON THE STRENGTH OF MDC|}}<br /><br />
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Latest revision as of 11:20, 10 March 2023
|Edwin Mushoriwa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Politician
|Organization
|MDC
|Known for
|Being Vice Presdident of MDC
Edwin Mushoriwa is a politician and was Vice President of the MDC-Welshman Ncube party led by Welshman Ncube. He contested in the 2018 elections as a member of the MDC Alliance he won becoming Member of Parliament for Dzivarasekwa.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:
- Edwin Mushoriwa of MDC with 18 516 votes,
- Omega Hungwe of Zanu PF with 6 083 votes,
- Wailes Chapariza Nyaguhwa, Independent, with 584 votes,
- Paddington Japajapa, Independent, with 173 votes,
- Edson Wadyehwata, Independent, with 122 votes,
- Nyasha Chikoore of UP with 120 votes.
Events
Car accident
In April 2018, Edwin Mushoriwa was involved in a car crash with an alleged Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer. The CIO officer is reported to have fled the scene immediately. However, there were no fatalities in Mushoriwa’s car .[1]
Not enough time to effectively implement the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR)
Edwin Mushoriwa said that there is not enough time to effectively implement the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system before the 2018 general elections. [2]
Speaking on the strength of MDC
Foreign Currency Auction System
Delays in foreign currency payments to companies under the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe auction facility, of up to two months, caused alarm, and led to a court case in June 2021. The foreign currency auction system, introduced in 2020 by the central bank was hailed as a ‘game-changer’ in alleviating shortages of forex and boosting transparency and efficiency in the foreign currency market. However, during the Wednesday National Assembly question-and-answer session, MPs accused government of lying that it had disbursed money to the affected companies, adding that some of them had gone for a month without getting their dues. Harare North MP Rusty Markham (MDC Alliance) said: “Last week, we were told by the Deputy Minister of Finance (Clemence Chiduwa) that all the money due from the auction system had been paid. Has this, indeed, happened, and have the banks paid their customers? What is government policy to ensure that customers are given the allocations they applied for?” Markham said in his research with big banks, he discovered that they were eight weeks behind in the allocation of foreign currency through the facility. But Dzivarasekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa (MDC Alliance) said government had given the impression that all was in order in the foreign currency auction system.
Leader of government business in the National Assembly, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in response said government policy was that those accessing the funds through the facility would be notified by their banks.
Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda ruled that the Finance minister should investigate the problems and ensure corrective action is taken to deal with the delays. [3]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ [1], MDC Cries Foul After Deputy President Is Involved In Hit And Run Accident With CIO Officer, Published: 23 April 2018, Retrieved: 24 April 2018
- ↑ [2], There isn’t enough time to implement the Biometric Voter Registration system – MDC-N, Published: DATE_PUBLISHED_HERE , Retrieved: 24 April 2018
- ↑ RBZ running an opaque forex system – MPs, Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 11 June 2021, Retrieved: 9 March 2023