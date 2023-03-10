Speaker of the National Assembly [[Jacob Mudenda]] ruled that the [[Ministry of Finance and Economic Development|Finance minister]] should investigate the problems and ensure corrective action is taken to deal with the delays. <ref name="RBZ running an opaque forex system – MPs"> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/rbz-running-an-opaque-forex-system-mps/ RBZ running an opaque forex system – MPs], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 11 June 2021, Retrieved: 9 March 2023''</ref>

Leader of government business in the National Assembly, [[Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs|Justice minister]] [[Ziyambi Ziyambi]] in response said government policy was that those accessing the funds through the facility would be notified by their banks. <br/>

'''Markham''' said in his research with big banks, he discovered that they were eight weeks behind in the allocation of foreign currency through the facility. But Dzivarasekwa MP '''Edwin Mushoriwa''' (MDC Alliance) said government had given the impression that all was in order in the foreign currency auction system.

Harare North MP [[Rusty Markham]] (MDC Alliance) said: “Last week, we were told by the Deputy Minister of Finance ([[Clemence Chiduwa]]) that all the money due from the auction system had been paid. Has this, indeed, happened, and have the banks paid their customers? What is government policy to ensure that customers are given the allocations they applied for?”

Delays in foreign currency payments to companies under the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe auction facility, of up to two months, caused alarm, and led to a court case in '''June 2021'''. The foreign currency auction system, introduced in '''2020''' by the central bank was hailed as a ‘game-changer’ in alleviating shortages of forex and boosting transparency and efficiency in the foreign currency market. However, during the Wednesday National Assembly question-and-answer session, MPs accused government of lying that it had disbursed money to the affected companies, adding that some of them had gone for a month without getting their dues.

Edwin Mushoriwa is a politician and was Vice President of the MDC-Welshman Ncube party led by Welshman Ncube. He contested in the 2018 elections as a member of the MDC Alliance he won becoming Member of Parliament for Dzivarasekwa.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:

Events

Car accident

In April 2018, Edwin Mushoriwa was involved in a car crash with an alleged Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer. The CIO officer is reported to have fled the scene immediately. However, there were no fatalities in Mushoriwa’s car .[1]

Not enough time to effectively implement the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR)

Edwin Mushoriwa said that there is not enough time to effectively implement the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system before the 2018 general elections. [2]

Speaking on the strength of MDC

MDC DEPUTY PRESIDENT EDWIN MUSHORIWA SPEAKS ON THE STRENGTH OF MDC







Foreign Currency Auction System

Delays in foreign currency payments to companies under the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe auction facility, of up to two months, caused alarm, and led to a court case in June 2021. The foreign currency auction system, introduced in 2020 by the central bank was hailed as a ‘game-changer’ in alleviating shortages of forex and boosting transparency and efficiency in the foreign currency market. However, during the Wednesday National Assembly question-and-answer session, MPs accused government of lying that it had disbursed money to the affected companies, adding that some of them had gone for a month without getting their dues. Harare North MP Rusty Markham (MDC Alliance) said: “Last week, we were told by the Deputy Minister of Finance (Clemence Chiduwa) that all the money due from the auction system had been paid. Has this, indeed, happened, and have the banks paid their customers? What is government policy to ensure that customers are given the allocations they applied for?” Markham said in his research with big banks, he discovered that they were eight weeks behind in the allocation of foreign currency through the facility. But Dzivarasekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa (MDC Alliance) said government had given the impression that all was in order in the foreign currency auction system.

Leader of government business in the National Assembly, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in response said government policy was that those accessing the funds through the facility would be notified by their banks.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda ruled that the Finance minister should investigate the problems and ensure corrective action is taken to deal with the delays. [3]

Further Reading