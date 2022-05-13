Edwin Sodi is a South African entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer of Blackhead Consulting. He is also known for his generous donations to various politicians especially those who are a part of the African National Congress (ANC). Sodi is also known for his relationships in which he dated several wives and girlfriends of celebrities.

Background

In an affidavit he submitted in court for his bail application in March 2022 over a domestic dispute, Sodi said he was born in 1973 in Modjadiskloof in Limpopo, and that his father died in 2017.

His mother lives in a village called Senakwe in Limpopo. Edwin Sodi got married in 2000 and had a son, who was born in 2003. He was divorced in 2004 and met Nthateng Lerata in 2005.[1]

Marriage To Nthateng Lerata

In 2012, Edwin Sodi and former television and radio presenter, Nthateng Lerata tied the knot in a traditional marriage ceremony which was attended by their closest friends and family. Their marriage did not last long as they got divorced a few years later after Sodi sued Lerata for stealing R1 million from their bedroom’s safe.

In March 2022, Sodi denied Lerata's claim that they were married according to customary law.[1]

Domestic Dispute

In March 2022, Sodi handed himself over to the police for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Nthateng Lerata. He was detained at the Sandton Police Station on a charge of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and for pointing a firearm during a domestic dispute at his Bryanston home.

On 10 March 2022, Sodi allegedly arrived at the house with a handgun and found his wife with a male friend, Faizel Motlekar. He reportedly pointed the firearm at the friend and tried to shoot, but the gun jammed. Sodi then fled the house for his Sandton home.[2]

In his bail application, Sodi alleged that he had found the two in a compromising position and reacted by hitting Motlekar with a cellphone on his head, but denied that he owned a gun.

On 18 March 2022, Edwin Sodi was released on R150 000 bail. After he was granted bail, the magistrate, Neelan Karikan, ordered Sodi not to communicate or interfere with witnesses and to remain at his premises in Morningside until the finalisation of the case. Sodi had to hand over all keys to the home where Lerata lived.

He was ordered not to leave the house unless he had made prior arrangements with the investigating officer. He was entitled to leave his premises for court purposes.

The case was postponed to May 31 2022, for further investigation.[1]

Corruption Charges

Edwin Sodi was arrested on corruption charges in 2020 before being released on R500 000 bail.

He was arrested along with six others in connection with a R255 million asbestos contract scandal after it was deemed irregular by the auditor-general. Sodi appeared in court alongside suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule who was alleged to have benefited from the multimillion-rand deal.

His company, along with Diamond Hill Trading owned by the late businessperson Ignatius “Igo” Mpambani, was awarded the tender to remove asbestos roofs in the Free State.[2]