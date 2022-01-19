In July 2018, Edwin Taonenzvi Chinokwetu was elected to Ward 6 Buhera RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1539 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Buhera RDC with 1539 votes, beating James Nyawo of Zanu PF with 1405 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

