Edwin de Lille was a South African politician and the founder of GOOD – a South African political party that was formed in December 2018. He died in February 2021 after a long illness.

Background

Wife

He was married to Patricia de Lille for 49 years.[1]

Children

De Lille had one child Alistair de Lille.[1]

Political Career

In 2018, Edwin de Lille founded a political party called GOOD.[2]





Death

Edwin de Lille died on 7 February 2021 after a long illness.[1]