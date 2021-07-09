"DEVASTATED TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING ON OF GENERAL CHIMONYO EARLY THIS MORNING AFTER A LONG FIGHT AGAINST CANCER. GO WELL FREEDOM FIGHTER, COMMANDER AND AMBASSADOR!"<ref name="PN">[https://twitter.com/Jamwanda2/status/1413001539141226496?s=20 Jamwanda], ''Twitter'', Published: July 7, 2021, Retrieved: July 7, 2021</ref>

"DEVASTATED TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING ON OF GENERAL CHIMONYO EARLY THIS MORNING AFTER A LONG FIGHT AGAINST CANCER. GO WELL FREEDOM FIGHTER, COMMANDER AND AMBASSADOR!"<ref name="PN">[https://twitter.com/Jamwanda2/status/1413001539141226496?s=20 Jamwanda], ''Twitter'', Published: July 7, 2021, Retrieved: July 7, 2021</ref>

On 8 July 2021, Presidential spokesperson [[George Charamba]] announced Edzai Chimonyo's death on Twitter. He revealed that Chimonyo succumbed to cancer at [[Avenues Clinic]] . He tweeted:

On 8 July 2021, Presidential spokesperson [[George Charamba]] announced Edzai Chimonyo's death on Twitter. He revealed that Chimonyo succumbed to cancer. He tweeted:

He joined the Zimbabwe National Army where he led units of the ZNA to countries like Mozambique, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.<ref name="HZ"/ >

Chimonyo participated in the liberation struggle.<ref name="Hera">Columbus Mabika, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-army-commander-edzai-chimonyo-dies/ JUST IN: Army Commander Edzai Chimonyo Dies], ''The Herald'', Published: July 8, 2021, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref > His nom de guerre during the liberation struggle, which he joined in 1975, was Edzai Mabhunu. Edzai Chimonyo trained in both Mozambique and Tanzania. He later became a key instructor. <ref name="HZ">Fungai Kwaramba, [https://www.herald.co.zw/generals-death-a-blow-to-the-nation/ ‘General’s death a blow to the nation’], ''The Herald'', Published: July 9, 2021, Retrieved: July 9, 2021</ref>

Chimonyo participated in the liberation struggle.<ref name="Hera">Columbus Mabika, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-army-commander-edzai-chimonyo-dies/ JUST IN: Army Commander Edzai Chimonyo Dies], ''The Herald'', Published: July 8, 2021, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>





Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo was a Zimbabwean military general and former commander of the Zimbabwe National Army. He assumed his position on the 18th of December 2017 when he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He took over from General Philip Valerio Sibanda, who was promoted to be the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (CDF)

Background

Before he was appointed as the Commander of the ZNA, Chimonyo was on secondment to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Tanzania.

Chimonyo participated in the liberation struggle.[1] His nom de guerre during the liberation struggle, which he joined in 1975, was Edzai Mabhunu. Edzai Chimonyo trained in both Mozambique and Tanzania. He later became a key instructor. [2]

He joined the Zimbabwe National Army where he led units of the ZNA to countries like Mozambique, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.[2]

Handover Ceremonial

In March 2018, at a ceremony held at One Commando, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda, officially handed over command of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to Commander Lieutenant-General Edzayi Chimonyo. Vice President, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga witnessed the ceremony and indicated :

I, therefore, call upon you to maintain the same vigour, dedication and allegiance in your new assignment as Commander ZDF. To the incoming Commander ZNA, your promotion and appointment was based on distinction and merit as you have shown great visionary leadership as a distinguished liberation fighter, decorated military commander and shrewd ambassador. As you assume a higher and more challenging assignment, I have no doubt that you take a leading role in further developing the ZNA into a reputable, competent, professional and highly disciplined force. [3]

Health Problems

In December 2020 it was reported that Chimonyo had been airlifted to India. He was reportedly suffering from lung complications.[4]

Death

On 8 July 2021, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba announced Edzai Chimonyo's death on Twitter. He revealed that Chimonyo succumbed to cancer at Avenues Clinic. He tweeted:

"DEVASTATED TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING ON OF GENERAL CHIMONYO EARLY THIS MORNING AFTER A LONG FIGHT AGAINST CANCER. GO WELL FREEDOM FIGHTER, COMMANDER AND AMBASSADOR!"[5]

References



