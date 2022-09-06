Difference between revisions of "Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure"

|
|
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
'''Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure''' is a technical and sales professional in the field of technical engineering and sales from telecommunications, Information Technology and Audio Visual in the Marine industry. She has been in the field for over a decade and a half.<ref name="Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure"> [https://www.linkedin.com/in/eglet-mtengwa-nyabvure-17966123/], Published: No Date Given, Retrieved 6 September 2022</ref>
|
'''Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure''' is a technical and sales professional in the field of technical engineering and sales from telecommunications, Information Technology and Audio Visual in the Marine industry. She has been in the field for over a decade and a half.<ref name="Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure"> [https://www.linkedin.com/in/eglet-mtengwa-nyabvure-17966123/], Published: No Date Given, Retrieved 6 September 2022</ref>
|
|
|
Eglet is the founder of Pfeka, a brand which embeds subtle prints and patterns inspired by Africa into everyday wear.
|
Eglet is the founder of Pfeka, a brand which embeds subtle prints and patterns inspired by Africa into everyday wear.
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
==Personal Details==
|
==Personal Details==
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
== Education ==
|
== Education ==
|Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure
|Born
|Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure
|Residence
|Netherlands
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Telecommunications and Electronics Engineer
|Organization
|Pfeka
|Known for
|Founder of Pfeka and Co-founder of AVSOL International
Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure is a technical and sales professional in the field of technical engineering and sales from telecommunications, Information Technology and Audio Visual in the Marine industry. She has been in the field for over a decade and a half.[1]
Eglet is the founder of Pfeka, a brand which embeds subtle prints and patterns inspired by Africa into everyday wear.
She is also the Co-founder of AVSOL International, a Zimbabwe-based Audio Visual and ICT company based in Harare, Zimbabwe that offers technology solutions and accessories for such spaces such as board/meeting rooms, conference centres, training/classrooms, churches, hotels etc.
Personal Details
Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure was born in Mberengwa District, Midlands Province, but is based in the Netherlands.[2]
She is married to Taku and the couple has two children, Nokutenda Talecia and Enour Taku Jr.[3]
Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
Events
Further Reading