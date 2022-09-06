Difference between revisions of "Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure"

She is married to Taku and the couple has two children, Nokutenda Talecia and Enour Taku Jr.<ref name="Monique Today"> [https://moniquetoday.com/it-is-ok-to-be-you/ It is OK to be YOU – my story], Published: 16 November 2018, Retrieved 6 September 2022</ref>

Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure is a technical and sales professional in the field of technical engineering and sales from telecommunications, Information Technology and Audio Visual in the Marine industry. She has been in the field for over a decade and a half.[1]

Eglet is the founder of Pfeka, a brand which embeds subtle prints and patterns inspired by Africa into everyday wear.

She is also the Co-founder of AVSOL International, a Zimbabwe-based Audio Visual and ICT company based in Harare, Zimbabwe that offers technology solutions and accessories for such spaces such as board/meeting rooms, conference centres, training/classrooms, churches, hotels etc.

Personal Details

Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure was born in Mberengwa District, Midlands Province, but is based in the Netherlands.[2]

She is married to Taku and the couple has two children, Nokutenda Talecia and Enour Taku Jr.[3]

Education

Career

