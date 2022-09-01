Egypt Dzinemunhenzva is a Zimbabwean politician who leads a political party called Forces for the Liberation Organisation of Africa National Party (FLOANP).

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Dzinemunhenzva represented FLOANP as its candidate in presidential elections for about two decades before 2018.[1]

In 2018, Dzinemunhenzva shelved his presidential aspirations after members of his party reportedly deserted him.

He then contested the parliamentary seat for Wedza North constituency which was won by David Musabayana (ZANU PF).

Dzinemunhenzva, however, said he was planning to contest in the next presidential election.

Events

Further Reading