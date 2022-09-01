The trio gave ZEC 72 hours to reduce the nomination fees failing which they would institute court proceedings.

Egypt Dzinemunhenzva is a Zimbabwean politician who leads a political party called Forces for the Liberation Organisation of Africa National Party (FLOANP).

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Dzinemunhenzva represented FLOANP as its candidate in presidential elections for about two decades before 2018.[1]

In 2018, Dzinemunhenzva shelved his presidential aspirations after members of his party reportedly deserted him.

He then contested the parliamentary seat for Wedza North constituency which was won by David Musabayana (ZANU PF).

Dzinemunhenzva, however, said he was planning to contest in the next presidential election.

Events

In September 2021, Dzinemunhenzva criticised then MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s decision to stay away from the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) saying political disputes can only be solved through dialogue.[2]

In August 2022, Dzinemunhenzva, Allan Markham (MDC Alliance MP) and former student activist, Tapiwanashe Chiriga through Shava Law Chambers, petitioned the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to reduce nomination fees announced through Statutory Instrument 144 of 2022.[3]

The trio gave ZEC 72 hours to reduce the nomination fees failing which they would institute court proceedings.