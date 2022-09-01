'''Egypt Tazarurirwa Tsangadzaoma Dzinemunhenzva ''' is a Zimbabwean politician who leads a political party called Forces for the Liberation Organisation of Africa National Party (FLOANP).

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| weight = <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Egypt Dzinemunhenzva <!-- only use if different from name above -->

<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[ brackets]] -->

| name = Egypt Dzinemunhenzva <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

''' [[Egypt Dzinemunhenzva]]''' is a Zimbabwean politician who leads a political party called Forces for the Liberation Organisation of Africa National Party (FLOANP).



Egypt Tazarurirwa Tsangadzaoma Dzinemunhenzva is a Zimbabwean politician who leads a political party called Forces for the Liberation Organisation of Africa National Party (FLOANP).

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Dzinemunhenzva represented FLOANP as its candidate in presidential elections for about two decades before 2018.[1]

In 2018, Dzinemunhenzva shelved his presidential aspirations after members of his party reportedly deserted him.

He then contested the parliamentary seat for Wedza North constituency which was won by David Musabayana (ZANU PF).

Dzinemunhenzva, however, said he was planning to contest in the next presidential election.

Events

In September 2021, Dzinemunhenzva criticised then MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s decision to stay away from the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) saying political disputes can only be solved through dialogue.[2]

In August 2022, Dzinemunhenzva, Allan Markham (MDC Alliance MP) and former student activist, Tapiwanashe Chiriga through Shava Law Chambers, petitioned the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to reduce nomination fees announced through Statutory Instrument 144 of 2022.[3]

The trio gave ZEC 72 hours to reduce the nomination fees failing which they would institute court proceedings.